Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 2,585,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

