Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,645,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,728. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.