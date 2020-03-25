Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 442.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 53.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.88. 597,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,431. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.