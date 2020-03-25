Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.06. 9,416,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

