Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,961,894 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GRUB traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 3,842,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.23 and a beta of 1.14. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

