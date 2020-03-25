Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,760,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

