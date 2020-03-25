Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. 3,121,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,294. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.