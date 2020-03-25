Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,718 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,540,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,212,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,804,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. 11,191,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,771. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.