Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Coherus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 1,424,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.58. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.