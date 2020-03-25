Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

FLIR stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,041. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

