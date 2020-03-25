Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 2,756,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.