Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Middleby by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Middleby by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. 2,458,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

