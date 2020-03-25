Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,977. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

