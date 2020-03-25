Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,592,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,061 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. 2,901,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

