Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,302 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,279,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

