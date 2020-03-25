Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 7,610 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 173.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,434,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.