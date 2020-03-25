Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

HPE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,420,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

