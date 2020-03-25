Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,661,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

