Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,008 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AFLAC by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded up $7.62 on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,429,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,406. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

