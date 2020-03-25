Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,063 Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 1,291,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEG. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

