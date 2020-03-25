Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,711 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIT traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 4,071,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIT. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.