Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 374.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Legg Mason stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. 2,585,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,223. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

