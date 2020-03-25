Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 158,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $28.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,279. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

