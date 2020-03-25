Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 19,853 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,853 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,693,000 after acquiring an additional 765,110 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,980,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Metlife from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,539,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.