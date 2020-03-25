Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $18.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

