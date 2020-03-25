Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 44,631 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,631 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,826,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.47. 2,355,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,538. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

