Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 419.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:RBC traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 324,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.