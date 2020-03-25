Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,455. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

