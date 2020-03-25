Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

LTM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.37.

LATAM Airlines Group Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

