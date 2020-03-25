Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,782 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $16,629,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $8,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 796,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,470. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,828 shares of company stock worth $6,563,829 over the last ninety days.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

