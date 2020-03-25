Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,250 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tripadvisor stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

