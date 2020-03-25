Schwab 1000 Index ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1314 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

SCHK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

