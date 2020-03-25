Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2224 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 67,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,824. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

