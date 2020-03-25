Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2249 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 943,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,204. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

