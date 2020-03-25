Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 672,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $40.88.

