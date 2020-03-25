Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $38,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 738,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73,602 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 293,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 20,245,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,398. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.