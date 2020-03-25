Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

