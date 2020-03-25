Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,405. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.