Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1957 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 3,492,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.