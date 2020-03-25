Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 4,836,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

