Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3374 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,416. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

