Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4419 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

