Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3383 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 5,607,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,686. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

