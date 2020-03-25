Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2301 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,869. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

