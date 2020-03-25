Scotiabank Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$9.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.04.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.43 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 229,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a market cap of $257.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.61.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

