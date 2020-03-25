Scott Emery Purchases 61,000 Shares of Moneyme Ltd (ASX:MME) Stock

Moneyme Ltd (ASX:MME) insider Scott Emery bought 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,532.00 ($35,129.08).

Scott Emery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Scott Emery bought 170,000 shares of Moneyme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,220.00 ($140,581.56).

Shares of MME traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.60 ($0.43). The company had a trading volume of 95,295 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 40.70, a current ratio of 40.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

About Moneyme

Moneyme Limited operates in the digital consumer credit business in Australia. The company offers personal, cash, short term, instant, and small loans; and freestyle virtual credit account products, such as line of credit and credit cards. It distributes its products under the MoneyMe and MyOzMoney brands.

