Scott L. Beiser Sells 9,502 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $460,086.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HLI stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

