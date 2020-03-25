Scottish Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:SCIN)

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SCIN traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 644 ($8.47). The stock had a trading volume of 134,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 721.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 792.98. Scottish Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 924.02 ($12.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $475.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £11,970 ($15,745.86).

About Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

