Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,110 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 850,683 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of SEA worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 4,203,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised their price objective on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEA from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.