Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Lowered to $19.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

SBCF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 531,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

